03.03.2022 16:17:00
Why Verizon Stock Is a Top Dividend Stock
Shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been stuck in neutral for years. Investors have been concerned about the cost of building out wireless networks and the $52.9 billion it spent last year just to increase its spectrum. In a world where software is king, capital-intensive businesses like telecommunications are out of favor. But there are solid reasons to like Verizon stock as a long-term dividend investor. The company's core wireless business is very profitable and growing steadily. It's added home broadband to the mix, and pays a hefty 4.7% dividend yield. I think there's an unappreciated upside for investors from here. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
