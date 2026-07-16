The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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17.07.2026 01:02:54
Why Verizon Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
The latest implementation of a shifting retail strategy was the spark that lit the fuse under Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock on Thursday. Cheered by the move, investors pushed the big telecom's stock up by more than 2%, on a day when the S&P 500 index only ticked up by 0.4%.Verizon announced that it aims to sell 274 of its stores around the U.S., and cut roughly 500 corporate jobs as part of a broader restructuring program.Image source: Verizon Communications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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