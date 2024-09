Why Verizon Stock Was Wilting on Wednesday

Is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) about to open its wallet for a massive new acquisition?That was the scuttlebutt on the stock market Wednesday, and on potential news that the incumbent telecom might spend a pretty penny for a deal, investors traded out of its shares. In late-session trading Verizon 's price was down by nearly 4%, a more dramatic slide than the 0.4% sag of the S&P 500 index at the point.The Wall Street Journal published an article today stating that Verizon is far into discussions to acquire broadband internet specialist Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR). Citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," the financial newspaper wrote that an announcement of a deal could come as soon as this week. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool