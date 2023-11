Why Verizon's Stock Is a Must-Buy Now

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has been crushed over the past few years as investors worry about higher interest rates and slowing growth. But the last few quarters have shown just how quickly Verizon has shifted from an investment mode to extracting cash from the business. And the free-cash-flow improvement is happening quickly.In this video, Travis Hoium breaks down the company's recent improvement and why there could be further upside for investors.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 4, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel