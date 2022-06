Why Vermilion Energy Stock Popped by Nearly 12% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Now this is how to start a week off right if you're a stock.On Monday, shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) were a hot item on the market, rising to a nearly 12% gain across the trading day. That was in sharp contrast to the slumping stock exchange bellwether, the S&P 500 index. An analyst's recommendation upgrade on the Canadian energy company's stock was the big reason for the pop.In the estimation of Scotiabank's (NYSE: BNS) Jason Bouvier, Vermilion is now a sector outperform (i.e., buy), up from the former recommendation of sector perform (hold). Bouvier's price target on the stock is 36 Canadian dollars ($28).