|
25.05.2022 13:16:26
Why Verrica Pharma Stock Falling In Pre-market?
(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) announced the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company noted that the only deficiency listed in the CRL was related to the deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling, the contract manufacturing organization, that manufactures Verrica's bulk solution drug product. Sterling earlier received notice that it is on OAI status.
Verrica has been informed that internal FDA policy is preventing the Agency from communicating the VP-102 label and approving the NDA when a CMO has an unresolved classification status or is placed on OAI status.
Verrica said it is working collaboratively to help Sterling present multiple options to the Agency to allow Sterling to expeditiously satisfy the majority of the deficiencies. Concurrently, Verrica is engaging an additional CMO to serve as an alternative supplier of VP-102's bulk solution.
Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals were down 55% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|1,76
|-10,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Zuschlägen -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte daneben zulegen. Die US-Börsen notieren am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.