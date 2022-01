Why Vertex Energy Stock Tumbled 13% at the Open Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR), a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks, fell sharply in early trading on Tuesday, losing roughly 13% of their value. The big news here was released this morning and related to a planned asset sale to a division of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH).Vertex Energy agreed to sell motor-oil recycling assets to Safety-Kleen, which is owned by Clean Harbors, for $140 million in late June of last year. Proceeds from the sale were expected to be used to increase its ownership stake in key assets and to fund capital investment plans, among other things. In other words, this deal was a pretty important part of Vertex's future. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading