Why Vertex Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are up by more than 11% headed into the latter half of Wednesday's trading session, catapulted higher by the promising results achieved in a mid-stage trial of a non-opioid drug targeting peripheral neuropathic pain often suffered by diabetics. The drug, however, ultimately holds promise as a pain treatment stemming from other health problems.In phase 2 trials of its NaV1.8-inhibiting drug VX-548, Vertex Pharmaceuticals recorded average pain reduction on the order of 20% among diabetics exhibiting painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. More than 30% of the trial's participants reduced their pain levels by more than half, while over one-fifth of the phase 2 trial's patients experienced a 70% reduction in pain levels.Perhaps most notably, this mid-stage testing of VX-548 suggests it is safe to use, and results in modest side effects.