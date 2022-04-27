Why Vertiv Stock Rallied as Much as 12% at the Open Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which makes equipment for data centers, rose sharply at the start of trading on Wednesday, gaining as much as 12% in the first few minutes of the day. The big news was the company's earnings release, which hit the market prior to the opening bell. Here's a quick look at the key numbers.First-quarter 2022 sales were $1.156 billion, a 5.3% increase compared to the same quarter of 2021. Organic growth was roughly 0.4%, a figure that excludes the impact of things like acquisitions and currency fluctuations. Sales were driven by strength in most regions outside of China, where coronavirus lockdowns continue to impact demand.That said, first-quarter orders grew 34% year over year, and the company's backlog is now at a record $4.1 billion, which bodes well for the future. Top-line results were roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations.