Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
27.04.2022 17:10:56
Why Vertiv Stock Rallied as Much as 12% at the Open Today
Shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which makes equipment for data centers, rose sharply at the start of trading on Wednesday, gaining as much as 12% in the first few minutes of the day. The big news was the company's earnings release, which hit the market prior to the opening bell. Here's a quick look at the key numbers.First-quarter 2022 sales were $1.156 billion, a 5.3% increase compared to the same quarter of 2021. Organic growth was roughly 0.4%, a figure that excludes the impact of things like acquisitions and currency fluctuations. Sales were driven by strength in most regions outside of China, where coronavirus lockdowns continue to impact demand.That said, first-quarter orders grew 34% year over year, and the company's backlog is now at a record $4.1 billion, which bodes well for the future. Top-line results were roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!