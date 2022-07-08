|
08.07.2022 00:55:37
Why Veru Stock Trounced the Market on Thursday
On Thursday, Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) stock was getting a lot of love from analysts impressed by the latest news from the company. This translated to further gains for the share price, which saw a second consecutive healthy rise -- the stock closed more than 3% higher, outpacing the S&P 500 index's 1.5% improvement.Veru on Wednesday unveiled data from a phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 drug sabizabulin, and these were highly encouraging. The drug demonstrated a notably high reduction in mortality in high-risk, hospitalized COVID-19 patients, in addition to a significant decline in the number of days such patients spent in the hospital. It was also found to be generally well tolerated with a relatively favorable safety profile.Immediately following the news, the bulls piled in, with three analysts reiterating their existing buy recommendations on Veru stock. Continue reading
