11.11.2022 21:15:32
Why Veru Stock Was Losing One-Third of Its Value This Week
The stock of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) did not have a good week. As of midafternoon Friday, the share price was down by more than 35% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It seems the company's experimental COVID-19 drug has a dim future at best, and that's driving investors away.Veru and its shareholders had high hopes for sabizabulin, an orally administered COVID treatment. These hopes were diminished greatly on Wednesday, when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee essentially voted against recommending that the regulator approve the drug. It wasn't a tight vote, either, with eight against and five in favor. Sabizabulin was submitted by the biotech in June for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), a fast-track process used to meet clinical needs for pressing health issues. Continue reading
