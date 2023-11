Why VF Corp Stock Lagged the Market Today

Hardly for the first time in the recent past, VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) was socked with an analyst's price-target cut on Wednesday. That fresh blow stopped the clothing and footwear purveyor's share price from reaching the level of the benchmark S&P 500 index. It ticked only marginally higher and was outpaced by the index's barely over 1% gain.Well before market open that day, Goldman Sachs pundit Brooke Roach took an axe to her VF Corp price target. She now believes the stock is worth $19 per share, notably down from her previous estimation of $24. She isn't quite out of the bullpen for the company just yet, as she maintained her buy recommendation despite the chop.Roach's move is the latest in a series of revised (and more negative) analyst takes on VF Corp. One researcher, Williams Trading, went as far as to reduce its recommendation on the stock to hold; previously, it tagged the shares with a buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel