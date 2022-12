Why VF Stock Was Down This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) were down 14% as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Earlier this week, the company announced that CEO Steve Rendle was retiring and appointed director of the board Benno Dorer as interim president and CEO. The company also announced a downward revision to its outlook amid a weak consumer spending environment.The uncertainty around the change in leadership compounds the uncertainty for the company, which is already struggling to keep revenue growth up.