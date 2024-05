Why Viasat Stock Just Crashed 15%

Shares of Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) fell 14.6% through 11:10 a.m. ET this morning despite beating forecasts in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report.Heading into earnings, analysts were feeling pretty pessimistic about Viasat , forecasting that the satellite communications company would lose $0.63 per share on just under $1.1 billion in quarterly sales. But it surprised to the upside last night, losing only $0.24 per share, and scoring sales of about $1.15 billion. That's the good news. Now here's the bad: $0.24 per share was only Viasat 's loss when adjusted for one-time items. Its loss when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was much steeper -- $0.80 per share -- and quite a comedown from the $15.54 per share in profit reported a year ago. The loss was despite revenue growing 73% thanks to the acquisition of Inmarsat. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel