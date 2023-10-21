|
21.10.2023 00:22:00
Why Viasat Stock Soared Almost 15% Skyward This Week
This week, satellite broadband-connectivity specialist Viasat's (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock rose like one of its craft vaulting far into the sky. The share price increased by just under 15% during the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged not just by several new contracts signed by the company but also several new and bullish analyst notes.It was an eventful and productive few days for Viasat, with the company inking not one, not two, but three new deals.On Wednesday, Viasat said it had agreed to extend an existing arrangement with Canada-based Porter Airlines. The enhancement will see Viasat in-flight entertainment systems packed into an additional 20 new Embraer passenger aircraft operated by the carrier. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!