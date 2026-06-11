ViaSat Aktie
WKN: 908189 / ISIN: US92552V1008
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12.06.2026 01:26:36
Why Viasat Stock Went to the Moon Today
Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock soared to close up 18.2% Thursday after announcing the U.S. Space Force has awarded it a contract for "a mini-GEO dual X/Ka-band satellite system" -- which is to say a small communications satellite prototype that will operate in geosynchronous orbit more than 22,000 miles from Earth.Image source: Getty Images.Viasat describes this as the first of a series of awards to build a "proliferated fleet of small, maneuverable geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellites under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program." This first award of the series is called the "PTS-G Swarm 1 Delivery Order." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ViaSat Inc.
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: ViaSat stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: ViaSat informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)