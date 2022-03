Why Viatris Stock Dropped 24% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 24.4% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has since fallen even further.The healthcare stock's big drop on Feb. 28 came after the company announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it was selling its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics, a privately held company in India, for up to $3.335 billion. Investors didn't like the move because it took out a potential driver of income. The company said it made the move to focus on some of its early-stage therapies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading