Why Viatris Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were jumping 6% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday after rising as much as 12.4% earlier in the day. The solid gain came after the global healthcare company announced its second-quarter results before the market opened.Viatris reported Q2 revenue of nearly $3.8 billion. Although this reflected a 3% year-over-year decline, it met Wall Street expectations.The company recorded a Q2 net loss of $326 million, or $0.27 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Viatris posted positive adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, up 3% year over year and topping the average analysts' estimate of $0.68.