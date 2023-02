Why Vicarious Surgical Stock Just Popped 10%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of robotic surgery start-up and would-be Intuitive Surgical replacement Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT) soared 10.8% through 11:20 a.m. ET Tuesday after reporting slightly better earnings -- or more precisely, slightly fewer losses -- than Wall Street had predicted for its fiscal Q4 2022 that just ended.Heading into the quarter, analysts had forecast that Vicarious Surgical would lose $0.17 per share, adjusted, in Q4. Last night, the company announced that its losses were in fact only $0.16 per share -- also adjusted for one-time items. What about sales, you ask? Funny question. As it turns out, Vicarious Surgical doesn't actually have any sales -- because it doesn't actually have a product to sell just yet, either. Accordingly, no analysts predicted a revenue number for Vicarious -- and the company reported zero revenue both for the quarter and for the year as well. Continue reading