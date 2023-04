Why Vicor Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) spiked Wednesday after the modular power components maker reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. The tech stock jumped early in the trading session and was up by 10.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET.Vicor reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.25 in the quarter, which beat analysts' average estimate of $0.21, and was a huge improvement from its earnings of $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.