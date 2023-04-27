|
27.04.2023 20:56:13
Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Briefly Popped Today
Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) jumped by 7% almost right out of the gate Thursday morning. The biotech's shares, however, have cooled off as today's session has progressed.As of 2:19 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon, Viking's stock was only up by 0.72%. The biotech's shares briefly popped this morning in response to investing firm H.C. Wainwright raising its 12-month price target on the stock from $21 to $33 per share. This revised price target implies a 68% upside potential from current levels. Viking's shares have been racing higher over the past 12 months. In fact, the biotech's shares have climbed by an astounding 759% over this period. Viking's stock caught fire in response to renewed interest in its midstage nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate VK2809, as well as strong early-stage results for its weight loss candidate VK2735.Continue reading
