Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
23.02.2026 18:43:19
Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Is Up More Than 9% Today
If you're looking for the company-specific headline that sent shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) soaring today, don't bother. You won't find one. Rather, investors are proverbially connecting dots based on other pharmaceutical companies' headlines. In this instance, what's bad for (much-bigger) Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is good for Viking.Getting straight to the point, Novo Nordisk's injectable weight-loss drug CagriSema is good, but not better than Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide when administered the same way for the same length of time. Specifically, whereas patients receiving subcutaneous injections of Lilly's tirzepatide lost an average of 25.5% of their body weight over 84 weeks, CagriSema users only lost an average of 23%.To win the FDA's approval, a new treatment must be at least as effective as an alternative that's already on the market, or offer some other discernible benefit like better patient tolerability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
