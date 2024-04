Why VinFast Auto Stock Collapsed This Week

Shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) slumped as much as 30% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer reported poor growth and earnings for the first quarter of 2024, causing investors to sell off the stock. As of this writing, shares of VinFast Auto have fallen 96% from all-time highs set in late 2023 when it made its debut on the public markets.Here's why Vinfast Auto stock slipped around 30% this week.VinFast Auto makes EVs and has global ambitions for distribution. In fact, it has plans for a manufacturing facility in North Carolina as it hopes to expand to the United States market. The problem is that building EVs is expensive and comes with a lot of competition from larger players. This is showing up in Vinfast 's financials, which look ugly at the moment. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel