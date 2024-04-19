|
19.04.2024 19:46:02
Why VinFast Auto Stock Collapsed This Week
Shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) slumped as much as 30% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer reported poor growth and earnings for the first quarter of 2024, causing investors to sell off the stock. As of this writing, shares of VinFast Auto have fallen 96% from all-time highs set in late 2023 when it made its debut on the public markets.Here's why Vinfast Auto stock slipped around 30% this week.VinFast Auto makes EVs and has global ambitions for distribution. In fact, it has plans for a manufacturing facility in North Carolina as it hopes to expand to the United States market. The problem is that building EVs is expensive and comes with a lot of competition from larger players. This is showing up in Vinfast's financials, which look ugly at the moment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.24
|VinFast expands access to comprehensive aftersales network in France and Germany through agreement with Mobivia (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|VinFast Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|GSM surpasses 50 million customers after 1 year of launch (EQS Group)
|
12.04.24
|VinFast officially begins sales of VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S. (EQS Group)
|
06.04.24
|VinFast wins two prestigious awards at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|VinFast officially opens first dealer store in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|VinFast officially starts sales of VF e34 e-SUV in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|VinFast signs partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand (EQS Group)