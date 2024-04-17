|
17.04.2024 18:24:17
Why VinFast Auto Stock Crashed Today
Shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS), the Vietnamese vehicle maker that went public in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last summer, tumbled 11.5% through 11 a.m. ET Wednesday after reporting big misses on both sales and earnings for its first fiscal quarter of 2024.Heading into earnings, analysts were already pessimistic, predicting the company would lose $0.22 per share on sales of $450 million. As it turned out, analysts weren't pessimistic enough. VinFast lost $0.26 per share, and its sales were only $302.6 million. The news wasn't all bad (only mostly bad). Total first-quarter sales grew 270% year over year, with revenue from vehicle sales up 324%. Gross profit margins improved from negative 173% to "only" negative 50%. Still, the company continued to lose money at an alarming rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|VinFast Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|GSM surpasses 50 million customers after 1 year of launch (EQS Group)
|
12.04.24
|VinFast officially begins sales of VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S. (EQS Group)
|
06.04.24
|VinFast wins two prestigious awards at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|VinFast officially opens first dealer store in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|VinFast officially starts sales of VF e34 e-SUV in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|VinFast signs partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|VinFast introduces a comprehensive electric vehicle lineup at BIMS 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VinFast
|2,53
|-12,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.