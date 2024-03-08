|
Why VinFast Auto Stock Dropped This Week
It has been a mixed week for stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Many EV stocks are extending year-to-date losses. One of those is Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS).Just as VinFast is working to expand globally, growing EV competition is leading to price wars. That's especially bad news for EV start-ups like VinFast. Investors have knocked its stock down by more than 35% so far in 2024, including a drop of 8% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That comes as price cuts from more established EV companies expanded in recent days.VinFast has expansion plans across the globe. Its first North American plant is under construction in North Carolina. It is also adding dealer partners in North America as well as Indonesia. Most recently the company broke ground for another new factory in India.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
