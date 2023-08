Why VinFast Auto Stock Is Plunging Today

A day after more than doubling in its market debut, VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) is giving back some of those gains. Shares of the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker traded down 25% on Wednesday morning as investors continue to sort out what this start-up is really worth.VinFast is a small electric vehicle manufacturer with large ambitions. On Tuesday, the company made its market debut via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Black Spade Acquisition, and quickly surged from $10 per share to close at $37.06 after its first day.At Tuesday's close, VinFast was valued by the market at $85 billion. By comparison, Ford Motor and General Motors have market capitalizations of $48 billion and $45 billion, respectively.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel