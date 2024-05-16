16.05.2024 19:27:42

Why VinFast Auto Stock Jumped Today

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) launched its VF 3 low-cost electric SUV in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. But the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker didn't start accepting orders for the compact SUV until last week. And initial interest looks to be huge.After reports that it received deposits for nearly 30,000 of the new EV model in under 72 hours, shares jumped as much as 15% today. While the stock has since given up some of those gains, it was still trading higher by 5.5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET on Thursday. That added to gains earlier this week for a total jump of almost 50%. But investors should temper any excitement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VinFast 4,39 11,28% VinFast

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen