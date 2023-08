Why VinFast Auto Stock Surged Another 53% Today

There's no stopping VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) stock. After more than doubling in just the first three days of this week, the electric vehicle (EV) stock, which debuted in the U.S. last week, was up another 53% at 10 a.m. ET this morning. Today's jaw-dropping rally means VinFast stock is already up more than 200% so far this week.As per the latest media reports, South Korea's Star Group Industrial is reportedly planning a factory in Vietnam. So what does that have to do with VinFast Auto, you may ask?The thing is, VinFast is a Vietnamese EV maker, and Star Group supplies magnets to the automaker. Star Group is reportedly planning to invest $80 million to build a new factory in Vietnam to counter potential trade restrictions from China, according to Reuters. Production is expected to start in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel