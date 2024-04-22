22.04.2024 20:33:06

Why VinFast Stock Is Falling Fast

Shares of Vietnamese carmaker VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) skidded 6.5% through 1:55 p.m. ET Monday on bad news out of India.As The Hindu BusinessLine reported Sunday evening, a plan to have VinFast build a $2 billion car plant in Tamil Nadu, in southern India, is falling apart because of "confusion" over Indian government policy on electric vehicles (EVs). VinFast signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian government on Jan. 6, 2024, and has already started work on its Indian factory. But at a meeting Thursday with India's Ministry of Heavy Industries, says BusinessLine, VinFast was told it won't receive subsidies for EV production until India has decided on a formal policy to support EV investment -- which hasn't yet happened.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten