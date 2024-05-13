|
13.05.2024 20:15:43
Why VinFast Stock Is Surging Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) were on the move on Monday after the company announced it will offer a new in-car streaming service from Sony -- and after the White House said it will sharply hike tariffs on EVs from rival automakers in China.As of 10:30 a.m. ET, VinFast's shares were up about 11% from Friday's closing price.VinFast said that it will offer a new in-car entertainment service from Sony on its electric VF 8 crossover. Image source: VinFast Auto.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|VinFast officially launches in the Philippine market (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|VinFast starts accepting deposits for mini-SUV VF 3 in Vietnam (EQS Group)
|
23.04.24
|VinFast officially signs agreements with 12 new dealers in the US (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|VinFast expands access to comprehensive aftersales network in France and Germany through agreement with Mobivia (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|VinFast Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|GSM surpasses 50 million customers after 1 year of launch (EQS Group)
|
12.04.24
|VinFast officially begins sales of VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S. (EQS Group)
|
06.04.24
|VinFast wins two prestigious awards at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VinFast
|3,80
|35,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins. In Fernost wagten sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.