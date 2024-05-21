|
21.05.2024 18:08:44
Why VinFast Stock Just Fell 9%
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) is taking its investors on a roller-coaster ride.One day after shares of the Vietnamese automaker soared 30% on news of a car-charging partnership with Germany's Bosch, VinFast shares skidded 9% (through 10:35 a.m. ET Tuesday) on reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating VinFast's role in a car crash "that killed a family of four." TechCrunch has the details: On the evening of April 24, a California family borrowed a friend's all-electric VinFast VF8 SUV and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree. The vehicle caught fire, and all inside perished. Previously, the car's owner had complained that its vehicle assistance software sometimes "jerked the vehicle to the right" -- a complaint similar to what others have said about the VF8 SUV.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
