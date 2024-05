Why Virgin Galactic, AST SpaceMobile, and Rocket Lab Stocks All Rocketed Today

After a long holiday weekend, shares of U.S. space stocks took off like rockets on Tuesday. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) had gained 6.3% and seemed poised to resume its winning streak. Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) wasn't far behind, up 5.6% after announcing a successful weekend rocket launch.Best of all was Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock. On Monday, multiple news outlets reported that the Swiss National Bank has been buying up Virgin Galactic stock, and investors have been doing the same. As of 1:20 p.m. ET Tuesday, Virgin Galactic stock was up 22.1%.Virgin Galactic is easily Tuesday's biggest winner, but on a curious catalyst. Switzerland's central bank -- its equivalent to the U.S. Federal Reserve -- reported that it increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23% in the first quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel