Why Virgin Galactic Is a Boom or Bust Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a business, there are still many questions about Virgin Galactic 's (NYSE: SPCE) overall viability. In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 28, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium and Jamie Louko outline how the aerospace company could be worth very little or tens of billions of dollars in 10 years, but it's too early to tell.Continue reading