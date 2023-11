Why Virgin Galactic Is Smart to Focus on Its Next-Gen Spaceships

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) soared as much as 33% early Thursday after the space tourism stock announced solid quarterly results and -- more importantly -- a cost-savings and capital-reallocation plan designed to shift resources toward building out its fleet of next-gen spaceships, which it is calling "Delta class."Virgin Galactic's third-quarter 2023 revenue more than doubled year over year (albeit from a small base) to $1.7 million, translating to a net loss of $103.6 million, or $0.28 per share. Most analysts were expecting a wider net loss of $0.44 per share on revenue of just over $1 million. What's more, Virgin Galactic provided strong guidance for fourth-quarter revenue of roughly $3 million, again above consensus estimates for $2.7 million. The market is most excited, however, about Virgin Galactic 's astute decision to simultaneously implement a "strategic realignment" of its resources to support production of its next-generation spaceships. Unfortunately, the move will include selective layoffs to support the shift.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel