|
02.08.2022 22:17:55
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Bounced Back in July
It was pretty much business as usual for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) in July, with the company showing slow but steady signs of progress as it looks to commence its space tourism service. For a company best known for drama and delays, that was reason enough to celebrate, with investors sending Virgin Galactic shares up 23.6% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.For the better part of the last year, the big news out of Virgin Galactic has been what is not happening. The company had hoped to launch scheduled service in time for founder Richard Branson's 70th birthday, back in 2020, but a series of testing mishaps and the impact of the pandemic have caused Virgin Galactic to delay its planned business launch for years.The space stock lost half of its value in the first half of 2022 after the company delayed the launch of scheduled service until 2023, and investors had little reason to believe that the latest timeline would hold. So, when Virgin Galactic in late June and early July fired off a series of press releases announcing plans to build a new mothership for its spacecraft and disclosing where its new Delta-class spaceship would be assembled, investors breathed a sigh of relief.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Virgin Galacticmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Virgin Galacticmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Virgin Galactic
|7,06
|-1,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX notierte letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.