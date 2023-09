Why Virgin Galactic Stock Continued Its Descent Today

Investors pushed down the share price of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) once again today following the company's latest successful launch of customers into space last week. Despite Virgin Galactic 's launch success, investors are likely concerned that the space stock won't turn a profit anytime soon. The stock was down by 6.5% as of 12:02 p.m. ET on Monday. On Friday, Virgin Galactic successfully flew three passengers into space. The flight was the company's fourth successful spaceflight in as many months. But investors are losing their enthusiasm for the company's stock, and today's decline brings the share price down 34% over the past month. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel