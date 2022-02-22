|
22.02.2022 17:47:05
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic.Curious, but apparently not optimistic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.With Virgin Galactic's spaceplanes having been grounded for the entirety of Q4, it's unlikely the company will have much to report in the way of sales or earnings tonight.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
