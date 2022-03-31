|
31.03.2022 01:04:27
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell Earthward Today
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) sends its spacecraft to extremely lofty heights, but here on our planet, the company's stock obeyed gravity on Wednesday. The shares fell by almost 3%, a steeper decline than the S&P 500 index's 0.6% drop, despite news of a fresh executive appointment.The newest member of Virgin Galactic's executive team is one of the company's pilots, Kelly Latimer. She has been named its director of flight test.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
