Why Virgin Galactic Stock Finally Stopped Sliding Today

After seven straight days of nonstop share price declines, space tourism stock Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) finally stopped sliding this morning, and its shares turned around and moved higher. As of 10 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is up a modest 3.1%.And Galactic 04 is the reason.This morning, Virgin Galactic confirmed an Oct. 5 likely launch date for its fourth paying space tourist flight, Galactic 04, which will also be the company's fifth space flight in five months. By all indications, the company is sticking to its plan to launch one spaceplane per month, fulfilling a promise made earlier this year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel