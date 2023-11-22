|
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Falling Out of Orbit Today
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has accomplished a lot in 2023, but investors are more focused on the difficulties that lie ahead. Shares of the space stock traded down about 7.5% as of 1 p.m. Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst warned of a "catalyst-lull" up ahead.Virgin Galactic has had its shares of ups and downs during its short time as a public company. The stock soared in 2020 and 2021 on investor excitement about the potential for space tourism but fell back to Earth as the complexity of routinely shuttling tourists into orbit became clear.The stock today trades about 96% below its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
