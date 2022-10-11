|
11.10.2022 22:26:42
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Under Pressure Today
A Wall Street analyst has initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) with an underperform rating, and investors on Tuesday are taking the advice to heart. Shares of the company traded down as much as 7% on concerns about how long it will take for the space tourism start-up to fulfill its potential.Virgin Galactic has spent most of 2022 falling back toward Earth, with the shares losing more than half of their value in the first half of the year and continuing that downward momentum into the Fall.In part, Virgin Galactic is the victim of the market's turn away from space stocks and other, more speculative, sectors. But part of it has also been company-specific issues, including most notably Virgin Galactic's failure to adhere to its internal timeline to launch commercial service.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Virgin Galacticmehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.22
|Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Under Pressure Today (MotleyFool)
|
28.09.22
|Richard Branson: Die Erfolgsstory des Virgin Galactic-CEO (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.22
|Why Virgin Galactic Stock Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
03.09.22
|Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August (MotleyFool)
|
21.08.22
|Is Virgin Galactic Losing the Space Race? (MotleyFool)
|
18.08.22
|Virgin Galactic stock price target cut to $5 from $7 at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
05.08.22
|Virgin Galactic-Aktie abgestraft: Virgin Galactic weiter in den roten Zahlen (finanzen.at)