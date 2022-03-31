|
31.03.2022 20:29:00
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped
Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock tanked Thursday morning after its arch rival in space tourism, Blue Origin, conducted its fourth-straight successful commercial spaceflight.Virgin Galactic shares are down 6.5% as of 1 p.m. ET on the news.Crew of the fourth successful Blue Origin flight. Image source: Blue Origin.Continue reading
