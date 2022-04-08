|
08.04.2022 20:30:35
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped
Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) stock tumbled on Friday afternoon after SpaceX and rival space tourism company Axiom Space confirmed the successful liftoff of their Ax-1 mission, sending four private astronauts to spend a week at the International Space Station (ISS).Falcon 9 launches the first all-private human spaceflight mission to the @space_station pic.twitter.com/krDfQyaVTOContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!