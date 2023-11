Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped

Easy come, easy go.Four days after a successful "Galactic 05" space tourism launch ignited a rally in shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism pioneer saw its stock drop on Monday, closing down 8.6%.That's not enough to erase all the stock's gains from news of its launch -- Virgin's sixth successful spaceflight in a row in the past six months, and its fifth flight carrying paying passengers. But the decline did erase Friday's gains, and has already dropped the stock back below where it ended on the day of the flight itself.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel