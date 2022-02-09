|
09.02.2022 19:59:10
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped
On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10.It should have been bad news. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Image source: Virgin Galactic.Continue reading
