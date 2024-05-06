|
06.05.2024 17:59:00
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Rocketed 10%
Shares of space-tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) took off like a rocket this morning after the company announced it has opened a "systems integration facility" to begin testing its new Delta-class spaceplane -- and that testing of "initial subsystems" has already begun. Even better, Virgin Galactic confirmed that it remains on track to begin flying Delta commercially in 2026.As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is up 9.7%.Virgin Galactic plans to fly its current spaceplane, VSS Unity, just one more time before retiring the model in June. Then it will begin a long, revenue-free financial winter when the company will have no spaceplanes to fly and, therefore, no flights from which to generate revenue until Delta arrives. So a lot is hinging on Delta.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich fester -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Der heimische Markt und der DAX verzeichneten am Montag Zuschläge. An der Wall Street ging es am Montag aufwärts. Asiens Börsen bewegten sich auf grünem Terrain.