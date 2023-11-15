|
15.11.2023 20:37:12
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Popped (Again) Today
Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) climbed as much as 10.8% early Wednesday, then settled to trade up 5.6% as of 2 p.m. ET. The move was likely driven by a combination of a new board appointment and bearish investors rushing to close out their positions in highly shorted stocks.On the former, late yesterday Virgin Galactic announced the appointment of Luigi Brambilla to its board of directors. Brambilla is currently the Managing Director of Investments and Capital Markets at Virgin Group, which he joined in 2013, and serves as a member of the Investment Committee of the Branson Family office.Brambilla's capital markets experience should prove invaluable for Virgin Galactic as the company strives to find a balance between minimizing cash burn and scaling its spaceflight operations. Shares of the leading space economy stock have rallied more than 35% so far this month after the company announced a "strategic realignment" aimed at supporting production of its next-generation Delta spacecraft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Virgin Galacticmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.23
|Virgin Galactic macht weniger Verlust als erwartet - Virgin Galactic-Aktie zündet den Turbo (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Virgin Galactic legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.23
|Richard Branson: Die Erfolgsstory des Virgin Galactic-CEO (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.23
|Virgin Galactic macht mehr Verlust - Virgin Galactic-Aktie rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Virgin Galactic zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Virgin Galactic Announces Next Flight (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|Virgin Galactic completes first commercial 'space flight' (Deutsche Welle)