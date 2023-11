Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed 10% on Thursday

Shares of space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock took off like -- what else? -- a rocket on Wednesday, rising 10.7% through 12:10 p.m. ET after the company completed its sixth crewed almost-spaceflight in six months.Virgin Galactic flight Galactic 05 (so-named because it was the fifth flight with paying passengers aboard) launched at 11 a.m. ET on the dot this morning, detaching its VSS Unity spacecraft from the VMS Eve "mothership" about five minutes before noon. By 12:10, the three paying space tourists aboard had touched down safely back at Spaceport America in New Mexico.🌎 Welcome back to Earth, #Galactic05! Our pilots, crew and spaceship have landed safely at Spaceport America, New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Vea0ClDIZ3Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel