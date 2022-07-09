|
09.07.2022 00:10:28
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Soared This Week
It's usually good news when an ambitious, upstart company partners with a top name in its industry. At least, that's how Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) investors reacted to the news of their company partnering with a business at the top of the aerospace food chain earlier this week.As a result, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Virgin Galactic's shares rocketed nearly 17% higher across this holiday-shortened trading week.Thursday morning, Virgin Galactic announced that it had reached a deal with Aurora Flight Sciences to partner in the design and construction of its upcoming generation of motherships. Aurora, which has been in business for over 30 years, is a subsidiary of mighty Boeing (NYSE: BA). The arrangement covers the design and production of two motherships.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!