Why Virgin Galactic Stock Took Flight Today

Shares of space-tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) took flight on Wednesday after news of a test flight started going viral on social media. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock was up 11%.Virgin Galactic has two primary vehicles. There's the spaceship that holds the passengers. But the spaceship starts its journey attached to what's called the mother ship. And its mother ship VMS Eve appears to be taking a test flight today.According to FlightAware, Virgin Galactic's mothership had been airborne for about two hours, as of this writing.